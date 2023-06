Home

SCO vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland Vs Sri Lanka, Today’s Playing 11s At Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Harare At 12:30 PM IST June 27 Tuesday

TOSS – The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match toss between Scotland and Sri Lanka will take place at 12 PM IST

Time – June 27, Tuesday.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

SCO vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Richie Berrington, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

SCO vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Jack Jarvis

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha / Matheesha Pathirana

