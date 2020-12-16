SCO vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SCO vs STA at Aurora Stadium, Launceston: In another exciting battle of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Stars at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston on Wednesday – December 16. The Big Bash League – T20 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Melbourne Stars have hit the ground running, with eight points in their first two games. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have starred with the bat and their bowling attack has come up with the goods on both occasions. With the arrival of Nic Maddinson, the Stars looking good for another win to keep their momentum going. Perth Scorchers, who lost their first game of the season, have a balanced look with Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner featuring in the middle order. Their batting unit is perhaps the most feared in the competition, with Kiwi international Colin Munro headlining their team. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 16.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

SCO vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Andre Fletcher, Ashton Turner, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC)

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa

SCO vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Lance Morris/Tom O Connel.

SCO vs STA SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

