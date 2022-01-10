SCO vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs STA at GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong: Perth Scorchers are at the top of the Big Bash League points table with 33 points and are the first to qualify for the playoffs this season. Kurtis Patterson and Bancroft did not contribute much in the last match as they both fell early. Even Laurie Evans, at No.3, did not bat well, but skipper Ashton Turner and Aaron Hardie picked batted brilliantly and won the game for Scorchers. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets in the last game but controlled the flow of runs well. Ashton Agar picked up two wickets, and Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly picked up one wicket each. Scorchers are likely to end up at the top two positions on the points table if they win one more match. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs India 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs India Test, Injury And Team News of Match at The Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 11 Tuesday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 8.10 AM IST – January 11. Also Read - JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 46 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 10 Monday

Time: 8.40 AM IST. Also Read - MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 10 Monday

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong.

SCO vs STA My Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke, Joe Burns, Kurtis Patterson, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch.

Captain: Joe Clarke, Vice-Captain: Kurtis Patterson.

SCO vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Chris Sabburg, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris / Jason Behrendorff.

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa (c), Haris Rauf, Brody Couch.

SCO vs STA SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.