SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 25: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Perth Stadium, Perth

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 25: All You Need To Know

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: Z Crawley, C Lynn

All-rounders: A Hardie(c), J Overton, M Short, D Short(vc)

Bowlers: J Behrendorff, J Richardson, A Tye, C Boyce.

SCO vs STR Probable Playing XIs

SCO Playing XI

Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

STR Playing XI

Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), James Bazley, Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce

