SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 25: All You Need To Know

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 25: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Perth Stadium, Perth
SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: J Inglis
Batters: Z Crawley, C Lynn
All-rounders: A Hardie(c), J Overton, M Short, D Short(vc)
Bowlers: J Behrendorff, J Richardson, A Tye, C Boyce.
SCO vs STR Probable Playing XIs
SCO Playing XI
Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
STR Playing XI
Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), James Bazley, Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce
