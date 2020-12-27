SCO vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs STR at Adelaide Oval: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Adelaide Strikers will take on Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval Monday – December 28. The Big Bash League – T20 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Strikers are currently at the fifth position in the points table with two wins and as many losses in four matches they had played. A win in Monday’s fixture will propel them into the top four of BBL standings. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are languishing at the seventh position in the table with only two points to their name thanks to Bash Boost rule. One of their matches was washed out due to rain while they have lost a couple of matches. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - WOL vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Molineux Stadium 12:45 AM IST December 28 Monday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 28. Also Read - WHU vs BHA Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Football Match at London Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 27 Sunday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Boxing Day Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG 5 AM IST December 26 Saturday

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

SCO vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (C)

Batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Ashton Turner, Jason Roy (VC)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed

SCO vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft/Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C/wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short/Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan/Liam Scott, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

SCO vs STR SQUADS

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie, Jason Roy, Ashton Agar, Cameron Gannon, Liam Livingstone.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STR Dream11 Team/ SCO Dream11 Team/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.