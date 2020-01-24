SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 3:10 PM (IST).

Time: 3:40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium in Perth

SCO vs STR My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis (captain), Alex Carey (vice-captain), Liam Livingstone, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Michael Nesser, Travis Head, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan

SCO vs STR Squads

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Liam O Connor

