SCO vs THU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs THU at Perth Stadium: In the season opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Thunder will take on Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium Saturday – January 9. The Big Bash League – T20 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Sydney Thunder are on a roll with six wins in eight games so far. Tanveer Sangha and Usman Khawaja have been impressive of late for the Scorchers. Despite Daniel Sams being rested as a precaution, the Thunder didn’t miss a beat against the Hurricanes as they successfully defended a total of 167. With their bowling attack in good form, one wouldn’t put a second consecutive win past them. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers, are on a winning streak of their own. The arrivals of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone have boosted them as they lie in the middle of the points table, with 13 points. Their bowling attack, led by Jhye Richardson, has also come to the fore in recent games. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SCO vs THU Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST January 8 Friday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 9. Also Read - ODC vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 2020 Match 26: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 8 Friday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - ALBT vs HLL Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Al-Batin vs Al-Hilal Saudi Football Match at Al-Batin Club Stadium 5:50 PM IST January 8 Friday

Venue: Perth Stadium.

SCO vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Alex Ross, Alex Hales (C), Callum Ferguson, Jason Roy (VC)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green

SCO vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

SCO vs THU SQUADS

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie, Jason Roy, Ashton Agar, Cameron Gannon, Liam Livingstone.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ SCO Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.