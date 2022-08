SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 100 Fantasy Hints

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 100 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mannofield Park at 03:30 PM IST August 14, Sunday.

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO vs UAE Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC , CWC League-2 One Day.

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will take place at 03:00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30PM

Venue: Mannofield Park

SCO vs UAE My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Matthew Cross, Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen – Kyle Coetzer (VC), Calum MacLeod, Chirag Suri

All-rounders – Michael Leask, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed (C)

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Ahmed Raza, Hamza Tahir

SCO vs UAE Probable Playing XI

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer, Craig Wallace, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross©(wk), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Ahmed Raza©, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra