SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SCO vs ZIM at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh: After losing both the T20 and ODI series against Ireland, Zimbabwe will take on Scotland in the 3-match T20I series, starting September 15 on Wednesday. The SCO vs ZIM 1st T20I will begin at 6:30 PM IST. In the five-match T20 series that they played against Ireland, the African nation suffered defeated by the hosts and lost the series 2-3 despite playing at their best. Scotland, on the other hand, had a decent ODI series way back in May when they toured the Netherlands and levelled the series by 1-1. George Munsey, Dylan Budge and Alasdair Evans played a crucial part in the 2nd ODI against Scotland. Here is Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO vs ZIM Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I, Probable Playing 11s Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Fantasy Playing Tips – Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Scotland vs Zimbabwe will take place at 6 PM (IST) – September 15, Wednesday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

SCO vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Regis Chakabva

Batsmen – Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Craig Ervine, George Munsey (VC)

All-rounders – Sean Williams (C), Richie Berrington, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani

SCO vs ZIM Playing XIs

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Gravin Main, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

SCO vs ZIM SQUADS

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Adrian Neill, Ollie Hairs, Craig Wallace, Gavin Main, Chris Sole, Dylan Budge.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani

