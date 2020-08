Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super 50 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SCO-W vs TYP-W at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin: Ireland Women's Super Cricket Series kicked off last week with Scorchers – Typhoons Women game and now once again both the sides are ready to face off each other in this fifty overs format. In the first meeting of the tournament, Typhoons comfortably registered a seven wickets and will look to repeat that performance while Scorchers will be eager to take the revenge.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen- Gaby Lewis (C), Caoimhe McCann, Rebecca Stokell

All-Rounders- Alana Dalzell, Rachel Delaney, Laura Delany (VC), Orla Prendergast

Bowlers- Georgina Dempsey, Louise McCarthy, Hannah Little

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: L Paul, G Lewis (C), S MacMahon, S Kavangah (wk), C MaCann, A Kerrison, A Dalzell, L McCarthy, H Little, M Kerrison, E McEvoy.

Typhoons Women: R Delany, R Stokell, L Delany (C), O Prendergast, A Hunter (wk), S Forbes, C Raack, F Sergent, J Maguire, G Dempsey, L Little.

