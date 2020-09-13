Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women’s Super 50 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin: Ireland Women’s Super Cricket Series kicked off last week with Scorchers – Typhoons Women game and now once again both the sides are ready to face off each other in this fifty overs format. In the first meeting of the tournament, Typhoons comfortably registered a win by seven wickets and will look to repeat that performance while Scorchers will be eager to take the revenge. Also Read - DUR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Durham vs Leicestershire T20 Match at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 6.30 PM IST September 13

TOSS: The Ireland Women’s Super 50 match toss between Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – September 13. Also Read - WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 Match at New Road, Worcester 5.30 PM IST Sunday September 13

Time: 3 PM IST Also Read - SV vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction English Women's 50 Over 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Southern Vipers vs Western Storm One-day Match at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton 3 PM IST September 13

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen- Gaby Lewis (C), Caoimhe McCann, Rebecca Stokell

All-Rounders- Alana Dalzell, Rachel Delaney, Laura Delany (VC), Orla Prendergast

Bowlers- Georgina Dempsey, Louise McCarthy, Hannah Little

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: L Paul, G Lewis (C), S MacMahon, S Kavanagh (wk), C MaCann, A Kerrison, A Dalzell, L McCarthy, H Little, M Kerrison, E McEvoy.

Typhoons Women: R Delany, R Stokell, L Delany (C), O Prendergast, A Hunter (wk), S Forbes, C Raack, F Sergent, J Maguire, G Dempsey, L Little.

SCO-W vs TYP-W SQUADS

Scorchers Women (SCO-W): Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Caoimhe McCann, Jenny Sparrow, Sarah White, Tess Maritz, Anna Kerrison, Leah Paul, Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Hannah Little, Kate McEvoy, Louise McCarthy, Cara Murray, Jennifer Hanna, Maria Kerrison.

Typhoons Women (TYP-W): Amy Hunter, Rebecca Stokell, Rebecca Gough, Cliodhna O Reardon, Sarah Forbes, Zara Craig, Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Orla Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Freya Sargent, Mya Naughton, Sarah Condron.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO-W Dream11 Team/ TYP-W Dream11 Team/ Scorchers Women Dream11 Team/ Typhoons Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.