SCO-W vs TYP-W Ireland Women's Super 50 2020: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women ODI Match at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin 3.30 PM IST August 16

Ireland Women’s Super Cricket Series kicked off last week with Scorchers – Typhoons Women game and now once again both the sides are ready to face off each other in this fifty overs format.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin.

My Dream11 Team

S Kavanah, G Lewis, R Gough and R Stokell, Leah Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Rachel Delaney (CAPTAIN), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: L Paul, G Lewis (C), S MacMahon, S Kavangah (wk), C MaCann, A Kerrison, A Dalzell, L McCarthy, H Little, M Kerrison, E McEvoy.

Typhoons Women: R Delany, R Stokell, L Delany (C), O Prendergast, A Hunter (wk), S Forbes, C Raack, F Sergent, J Maguire, G Dempsey, L Little.

