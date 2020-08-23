SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, 4th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SCO-W vs TYP-W at Oak Hill Cricket Club: The Ireland Women's Super 50 continues with Scorchers taking on Typhoons for the fourth time. The one-day series got underway on August 3 when Typhoons registered a seven-wicket win before Scorchers drew level six days later by winning the second one-day by eight wickets.

The Leah Paul-led Scorchers then made it 2-1 last Sunday beating Typhoons by 23 runs.

After three matches, Paul is the leading run-getter of the series with 140 runs at 46.66 including a half-century followed by GH Lewis (114) and O Prendergast (106).

Among the bowlers, L Little and A Kerrison are the joint-highest wicket takers so far with six scalps each.

The fifth sixth, seventh and eight match will be played on September 6, September 13, September 20 and September 27 respectively.

Toss: The toss between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club



SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team

Anna Kerrison (captain), Leah Paul (vice-captain), Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Celeste Raack, Hannah Little, Louise Little, Rebecca Gough, Jenny Sparrow, Laura Delany

SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads

Scorchers Women: Jenny Sparrow, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Hannah Little, Jennifer Hanna, Cara Murray, Maria Kerrison, Sarah White, Tess Maritz, Alana Dalzell, Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Kate McEvoy, Louise McCarthy

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Gough, Freya Sargent, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Amy Hunter, Clíodhna O’Reardon, Mya Naughton, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Sarah Condron, Georgina Dempsey

