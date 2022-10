SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO-XI vs ITA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO-XI vs ITA Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Scotland XI vs Italy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series. SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland XI vs Italy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 9 PM IST October 13, Thursday.





TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between SCO-XI vs ITA will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time – October 13, 9 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval.

SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Callum Garden

Batters: Liam Naylor, Baljit Singh (vc), Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Umar Gujjar

All-rounders: Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Jack Jarvis (c)

Bowlers: Adrian Neill, Jagmeet Singh, Jack Hogarth

SCO-XI vs ITA Probable Playing XI

SCO-XI: Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Taimoor Ahmed, Christopher McBride, Kess Sajjad, Callum Garden, Jack Hogarth, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Bradley Currie.

ITA: Zain Naqvi, Pidusha Fernando, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Rajmani Sandhu, Anik Ahmed, Crishan Kalugamage, Sikandar Abbas, Roshan Silva, Jagmeet Singh, Hasan Ali.