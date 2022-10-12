SCO-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: SCO-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland XI vs Spain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST October 12, Wednesday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SCO-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, SCO-XI vs SPA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SCO-XI vs SPA Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Scotland XI vs Spain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between SCO-XI vs SPA will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – September 16, 3PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

SCO-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Callum Garden

Batsmen – Daniel Doyle-Calle, Uzzair Shah, Oliver Hairs

All-rounders – Prince Dhiman (VC), Jack Jarvis (C), Kess Sajjad

Bowlers – Jack Hogarth, Muhammad Kamran-I, Atif Muhammad, Alasdair Evans.

SCO-XI vs SPA Probable Playing XI

Scotland XI: Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Taimoor Ahmad, Callum Garden(wk), Kess Sajjad, Jack Hogarth, Zeeshan Bashir, Uzzair Shah, Adrian Neill©, Lewis O’Donnell

Spain: Yasir Ali, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Saleem Dar, Christian Munoz-Mills©, Adam Alger(wk), Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Mohammad Kamran, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Atif Mohammad.