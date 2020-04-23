In a bid to motivate wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly asked him to score 1000 runs in a season or win trophies to get noticed, recalled the Gujarat Ranji captain. Also Read - MS Dhoni Excluded From Dinesh Karthik’s IPL Playing XI, Rohit Sharma Picked to Captain His Team

Patel, who was scoring a lot of runs in the domestic circuit, said it happened a few years ago when he bumped into Ganguly at an airport.

"I was scoring lots of runs in domestic cricket. I bumped into Sourav Ganguly at an airport once the season finished. He asked me: "how was your season". I said I have got 700 runs in the season. He was like: 'yeh toh tu har saal karta hai, kuch aisa kar ki aur zyaada notice ho. Either score 1000 runs or get the team to win trophies. So that everyone would start noticing you," revealed Patel who has played 25 Tests and 38 ODIs since his international debut in 2002.

Admitting the words of wisdom from Ganguly bieng one of the reasons why the 35-year-old is still playing the game.

“It is just the passion of being on the field, just being around this whole atmosphere. That itself is a big motivation. I don’t believe in…whether I am playing IPL or playing Test cricket, Ranji Trophy or a club game, I like to be on the field. That burning desire is still there.”

Patel also recalled sledging former Australian captain Steve Waugh, who was playing his last Test at Sydney. Waugh famously said to Patel: “Show a bit of respect, you were in nappies when I played my first Test match”.

Around 15 years later, Patel saw an opportunity and walked upto Austin Waugh to give it back in the same coin. “I didn’t bump into Steve Waugh, but I did bump into his son, during the Test match in Sydney in 2018-19. He was one of the substitute fielders for Australia. I went upto him and said: “You were in your nappies, when I made my Test debut” (laughs),” recalled Patel on the YouTube show called Cow Corner Chronicles.

“I told him to pass my regards to his dad (Steve Waugh) and just say those words back to him,” added Patel.