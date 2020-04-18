Amid the coronavirus lockdown, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been extremely active on social media – interacting with fans, cricketers and spreading awareness among the citizens urging them to stay inside. On Saturday, the cricketer-turned-commentator took to Twitter and posted a picture featuring himself and Dhoni. Pietersen recalled an India-England match when he asked then skipper Dhoni to change the field as the scoring was easy. Also Read - Javagal Srinath Did Not Get His Due Credit: Shaun Pollock

In the picture shared by Pietersen, he is having a chat with Dhoni, who is the wicket-keeper. He captioned the picture as, "Scoring is easy, change the field"

Hailing Dhoni as the best captain in the world, Pietersen lavished praise on the former Indian captain.

“It will be very difficult just with the weight of expectation to go against MS Dhoni because of what everybody expects from him, how he has to live his life and what he has been through captaining India and then captaining the CSK,” said Pietersen.

India tasted huge success under Dhoni, winning the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup at home.

India also won the 2013 Champions Trophy under the Jharkhand dasher, who has not played any international cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last July.

Dhoni, who has also been leading IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, has been a successful captain there also, winning the cash-rich T20 league thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018.