Home

Sports

Scotland Announce Squad For Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe

Scotland Announce Squad For Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe

The top two teams from the ten-team event will qualify for the main ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November this year.

Scotland Announce Squad For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe

Glasgow: Scotland on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, set to be held in Zimbabwe from June 18-July 9.

The top two teams from the ten-team event will qualify for the main ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November this year.

You may like to read

Pace bowlers Alasdair Evans and Adrian Neill replace Liam Naylor and the retired Kyle Coetzer from that travelling party. Evans, who last week was confirmed as one of Cricket Scotland’s fourteen contracted men’s players for 2023/24, could play his first ODI since facing Oman in 2021.

Meanwhile, Neill re-joins the squad in prime form, after taking 6/17 on recent club duty with Heriots.

“I think there’s a good mixture in this squad of youth and senior players who’ve been around a while the likes of Richie and George, as well as some exciting young talent in Jack Jarvis and Chris McBride,” said interim head coach Doug Watson in a statement.

“It’s obviously a wonderful opportunity coming up in Zimbabwe, and the guys that we’ve selected are all really excited and fizzing to go. They know how tough the challenge is going to be. It’s moving into winter over there just now, and the conditions are changing, and will be quite spin-friendly, but the key thing will be for us to adapt to the conditions and approach the games the way we want to play them,” he added.

The Scotland 15-member squad will fly to Pretoria in South Africa on June 2, for a pre-tournament training camp. They will also play two warm up games against Nepal and Netherlands, before travelling on to Zimbabwe.

Supporting Watson and the squad during the qualifying tournament will be Glenn Pocknall (bowling lead), who was New Zealand’s head coach on T20I tour of Bangladesh in 2021 and Graeme Beghin (batting & fielding lead) acting as assistant coaches, with Gavin Cross joining the tour as physiotherapist.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.