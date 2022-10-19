Scotland vs Ireland Highlights T20 World Cup 2022 AS IT HAPPENED!

Curtis Campher struck his maiden half-century after a fine show with the ball to guide Ireland to a six-wicket win over Scotland and keep their T20 World Cup Super 12 stage hopes alive here on Wednesday. Campher bailed out Ireland from a spot of bother while chasing a challenging 177-run target and took his side home with one over to spare in the first round Group B match.Also Read - LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Chakabva Perishes, Windies Get Breakthrough

The win infused a fresh lease of life to Ireland’s T20 World Cup campaign, which had a stuttering start as they lost by 31 runs to Zimbabwe in the opener. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: Match Called Off Due to RAIN

In trouble at 61 for 4 in the 10th over, Campher (72 not out) joined hands with George Dockrell (39 not out) as the duo shared 119 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand to chase down the target comfortably in the end. Also Read - KL Rahul's Form Is Very Beneficial For Team India: Sanjay Bangar

Scotland continued to impress in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as opener Michael Jones hit a magnificent 86 to carry the side to a massive 176/5 against Ireland in their Group B match of the first round at Bellerive Oval.

It was a dominant innings for Scotland, who hardly kept any foot wrong from the time of winning the toss and electing to bat first. Jones was unarguably the star of Scotland’s innings, hitting six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball 86, at a high strike-rate of 156.36.

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Ireland won by 5 wickets.

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: This has been an excellent over for Ireland. 17 off the over as the tables have completely on Scotland. Ireland require 34 off 21 balls.

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! Curtis Campher is playing a gem here in the chase. 34 off just 16 balls. Brad Wheal, who maintained an excellent economy is been taken to cleaners. IRE 125/4 (15)

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! Curtis Campher is doing what he does best. This is something which is actually required at this stage. 100 comes up for Ireland. IRE need 78 off 43 balls.

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Back to back wickets as Scotland are making real inroads here at the Simonds ground in Geelong. Harry Tector is the latest to depart. IRE 65/4 (10)

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Tector and Tucker are currently playing and both the batters are looking for a partnership. Greaves just gave seven runs that’s a good over. IRE 53/2 (8)

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Seven overs have already been done and Greaves comes to bowl the eighth over.

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Ireland lost two wickets in quick succession. But new batters managed to maintain the run rate IRE 41/2 (6.2)

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Scotland gets breakthrough as Andrew Balbirnie departs for 14. Ireland needs to look into it and save these early wickets to chase the total. IRE 22/1 (4)