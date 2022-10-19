Scotland vs Ireland Highlights T20 World Cup 2022 AS IT HAPPENED!

Curtis Campher struck his maiden half-century after a fine show with the ball to guide Ireland to a six-wicket win over Scotland and keep their T20 World Cup Super 12 stage hopes alive here on Wednesday. Campher bailed out Ireland from a spot of bother while chasing a challenging 177-run target and took his side home with one over to spare in the first round Group B match.

The win infused a fresh lease of life to Ireland's T20 World Cup campaign, which had a stuttering start as they lost by 31 runs to Zimbabwe in the opener.

In trouble at 61 for 4 in the 10th over, Campher (72 not out) joined hands with George Dockrell (39 not out) as the duo shared 119 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand to chase down the target comfortably in the end.

Scotland continued to impress in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as opener Michael Jones hit a magnificent 86 to carry the side to a massive 176/5 against Ireland in their Group B match of the first round at Bellerive Oval.

It was a dominant innings for Scotland, who hardly kept any foot wrong from the time of winning the toss and electing to bat first. Jones was unarguably the star of Scotland’s innings, hitting six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball 86, at a high strike-rate of 156.36.