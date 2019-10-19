Dream11 Team Prediction

Scotland vs Kenya Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 8, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A SCO vs KEN at ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai 15:40 PM IST:

Both Scotland and Kenya got off to a poor start in the tournament. While Scotland lost to Singapore, Kenya lost its opener to the Netherlands. Now, both the sides would look to get their first win and get their campaign started. A full game is expected as the weather forecast for the day shows no signs of rain interrupting play. Kenya would hope that Collins Obuya comes uop with yet another good performance.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland vs Kenya will take place at 3.10 PM (IST).

Time: 3.40 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai.

SCO vs KEN Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Irfan Karim

Batsmen – Kyle Coetzer, Rakep Patel, Calum MacLeod, Ollie Hairs, George Munsey (C)

All-Rounders – Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya (VC)

Bowlers – Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif.

My Dream11 Team

Irfan Karim, Kyle Coetzer, Rakep Patel, Calum MacLeod, Ollie Hairs, George Munsey (C), Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya (VC), Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif.

SCO vs KEN Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Ollie Hairs, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Tom Sole/Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir.

Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Alex Obanda, Jasraj Kundi, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Irfan Karim (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Pushpak Kerai

SQUADS–

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Ollie Hairs, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Tom Sole/Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Mark Watt/Tom Sole, Adrian Neill

Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Alex Obanda, Jasraj Kundi, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Irfan Karim (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Pushpak Kerai, Emmanuel Bundi, Rushab Patel, Aman Gandhi, Sachin Bhudia

