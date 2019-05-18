Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Abandoned due to rain

Scotland are scheduled to host Sri Lanka, for the two-match ODI series prior to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, scheduled to begin on May 30 in England. Both games will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on May 18, 2019, and May 21, 2019. For the visitors, it will be a perfect platform to acclimatize to the UK conditions ahead of the showpiece event. The Islanders are in desperate need of some confidence after being hammered in the 50-over format in the last couple of years. The Lankans are coming on the back of a 5-0 series defeat against South Africa, the series is a much-needed platform to get themselves accumulate to the English conditions and find an optimum playing combination.

LIVE UPDATE

18:15 IST: It’s still raining. FYI, the cut-off time for a 20-over encounter is 16.17 local.

Scotland, on the other hand, will view this series as a vital opportunity to press their case for the full membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC). An upset over the visitors will strengthen their bid for the Test status. In their last assignment against Afghanistan, Scotts came agonizingly close but lost the second match versus by 2 runs (via DLS method) which resulted in a series loss.

Here is everything you need to know about the first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka from Grange Cricket Club:-

SCO vs SL When & Where to Watch Cricket Streaming Online

When is the first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka will be played on May 18, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka will be played at Grange Cricket Club.

What time does first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka begin?

The first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka?

There is no official confirmation about the live broadcast of first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka.

Where to watch live cricket streaming of first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka will be available on Cricket Scotland’s official Youtube channel – CricketScotlandTV.

What are the probable XIs of first ODI between Scotland vs Sri Lanka?

Scotland (Probable XI): Probable XI: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask/Dylan Budge, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal.

SQUADS —

Scotland (From): Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Dylan Budge, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Gavin Main

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana