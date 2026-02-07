Home

Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SCO vs WI in India online and on TV channel

SCO vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 LIVE: Shai Hope's West Indies will begin their journey with a clash against late-entrants Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope meets CAB President Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Two-time champions West Indies will get their campaign in the Group C of T20 World Cup 2026 against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Scotland have joined the tournament at the last minute as replacement for Bangladesh, we were removed by the ICC for refusing to play their league matches in India.

Richie Berrington’s Scotland were best-ranked team not to qualify for the World Cup. Shai Hope’s West Indies, have won the World Cup twice, but are flying under the radar this time around.

The Windies will be wary of the Scots after being shocked by the side in the T20 World Cup 2022 by 42 runs. But they will have happy memories of Eden Garden where they famously won the T20 World Cup 2016 title with Carlos Brathwaite smashing Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over.

WI will be boosted by the addition of dangerous batter Shimron Hetmyer, whose arrival in India was delayed by a visa issue. If Hetmyer is not available for the first game vs Scotland, Johnson Charles could take his place at the No. 3 position.

While Shamar Joseph will be vying for the one spot against Jayden Seales and Matthew Forde to take the new ball.

Here are all the details about Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2…

When is Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 going to take place?

The Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 will take place on Saturday, February 7.

Where is Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 going to take place?

The Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 start?

The Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 LIVE on TV in India?

The Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 in India?

The Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Scotland vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 2 Predicted 11

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matt Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer/Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

