Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match SCP vs PAC at Estadio do Rio Ave: In an exciting Portuguese Primera Liga 2019-20 match, Sporting CP will play host the struggling Pacos de Ferreira at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Friday late night (June 13 – Saturday in India). The Portuguese Primera Liga fixture will kick-off at 11:30 pm. Sporting CP, in their previous game, held a 2-2 draw with Vitoria SC. Whereas, Pacos Ferreira faced Rio Ave in the last match. Goals from Tanque, Santos and Amaral helped Pacos Ferreira clinch a 3-2 win over Rio Ave. Sporting CP had a decent season so far and are occupying the fourth spot in the league standings. They are only 3 points adrift of 3rd placed Braga and would be eyeing to catch them. Sporting CP have managed 13 wins, four draws, and eight losses in their 25 games so far. Also Read - VAL vs LET Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Valencia CF vs Levante Football Match at Mestalla Stadium 1.30 AM IST June 13

Pacos Ferreira, on the other hand, are currently involved in the relegation battle. They are 16th in the points table with seven wins, four draws, and 14 losses in 25 games they have played in the tournament. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs AC Milan Today's Semifinal 2 Football Match at Allianz Stadium 12.30AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Sporting CP and Pacos de Ferreira will start at 1.45 AM IST. Also Read - CM vs BO Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Crailsheim Merlins vs Baskets Oldenburg Match at Audi Dome, Munich 12AM IST

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ricardo Ribeiro

Defenders: Sebastian Coates, Jeremy Mathieu, Marcos Acuna, Marcelo Ferreira

Midfielders: Jovane Cabral, Rafael Camacho, Joao Amaral (C)

Forwards: Andraz Sporar, Douglas Tanque (VC), Helder Ferreira

SCP vs PAC Probable Playing XIs

Sporting CP: KLuis Maximiano, Sebastian Coates, Jeremy Mathieu, Eduardo Quaresma, Rodrigo Battaglia, Matheus Luiz, Marcos Acuna, Rafael Camacho, Andraz Sporar, Luciano Vietto, Jovane Cabral.

Pacos De Ferreira: Ricardo Ribeiro, Marco Baixinho, Marcelo Ferreira, Bruno Teles, Jorge Silva, Stephen Eustaquio, Luiz Carlos, Douglas Tanque, Denilson Pereira-Junior, Helder Ferreira, Joao Amaral.

SCP vs PAC SQUADS

Sporting CP: Luis Maximiano, Renan Ribeiro, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Mathieu, Marcos Acuna, Stefan Ristovski, Valentin Rosier, Cristian Borja, Eduardo Quaresma, Yannick Bolasie, Idrissa Doumbia, Francisco Geraldes, Rodrigo Battaglia, Mattheus Oliveira, Miguel Luis, Jovane Cabral, Rafael Camacho, Eduardo Henrique, Jese Rodriguez, Gonzalo Plata, Wendel, Matheus Luiz, Luciano Vietto, Andraz Sporar, Pedro Mendes, Luiz Phellype.

Pacos de Ferreira: Marco Sousa, Ricardo Ribeiro, Simao Bertelli, Andre Pereira, Bruno Santos, Bruno Teles, Jorge Silva, Maracas Jobson, Marcelo Ferreira, Marco Baixinho, Oleg Reabciuk, Adriano Castanheira, Joao Amaral, Luiz Carlos, Mohamed Diaby-II, Pedro Filipe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vasco Rocha, Matchoi Djalo, Denilson Pereira-Junior, Helder Ferreira, Murilo Oliveira, Douglas Tanque, Jose Uilton, Welthon Sampaio.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCP Dream11 Team/ PAC Dream11 Team/ Sporting CP Dream11 Team/ Pacos De Ferreira Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.