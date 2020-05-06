Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons viewers have been starved and want to see competitive cricket as soon as the pandemic gets over. Also Read - 'It Doesn't Work': Michael Holding on ICC World Test Championship Points System

He has proposed the scrapping of the World Test Championship and having an Ashes and an India-Pakistan Test series instead. He also said the pandemic has opened the door for the ultimate cricket rebirth.

"The pandemic has opened the door for the ultimate cricket rebirth. Viewers have been starved and they want to see some competitive cricket, so scarp the World Test Championship for a while and get a couple of series that are really going to ignite the interest in cricket around the world," said Hogg on his official YouTube channel.

“Firstly scrap this summer’s India against Australia five-match series and have the Ashes played instead,” he said.

“But where does that leave India? They will play Pakistan in a four-match Test series, with two matches in India and other two in Pakistan, over the Christmas period. We have not seen it for a while and the public is starving for it,” he suggested.

He also pointed out the contest between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam and other mini-battles that would garner crowds and interest.

“There are many reasons for it. Firstly, [Virat] Kohli and Babar Azam, who is the best out of those two? Well, that will be proven in this series,” he said.

“Then you have got (Jasprit) Bumrah against (Shaheen Shah) Afridi, which means quality bowling attack and then the spinners, Ravichandran (Ashwin) versus (Yasir) Shah and it’s all in Asian conditions. Brilliant stuff, let’s have it!” he concluded.