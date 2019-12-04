Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cucine Lube Civitanova vs Sada Cruzeiro Volei FIVB Men’s Club World Championships 2019 – Volleyball Tips For Today’s Match 4 SCV vs CLC in Betim, Brazil: For the fourth time in seven years, Brazil is hosting the men’s club volleyball world championship. Four clubs are vying for the title including Hosts Sada Cruzeiro Volei, Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova, Russian Zenit Kazan and Qatar’s Al-Rayyan Sports Club.

The four participating teams will play each other in a round-robin system. After the prelims, the teams are going to be ranked from first to fourth. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday with the top-ranked playing the fourth while the second playing the third. The medals matches will be held on Sunday.

Match Timing – The volleyball match will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Venue: Betim, Brazil

My Dream11 Team

Fabio Balaso, Fernando Gil Kreling, Robertlandy Simon Atie, Otavio Henrique Rodrigues Pinto, Yoandy Leal Hidalgo (vice-captain), Evandro M. Guerra (captain)

SCV vs CLC SQUADS

Sada Cruzeiro Volei: Luan José Weber, John Gordon Perrin, Lucas De Deus, Otavio Henrique Rodrigues Pinto, Bruno Fyllipe Amorim Gonçalves, Rodrigo De Gennaro Leme, Facundo Conte, Evandro M. Guerra, Cledenilson Souza Batista, Rhendrick Resley Rosa, Isac Santos, Fernando Gil Kreling, Lucas Batista Silva, Lucas Kehl Bauer, Welinton Oppenkoski, Filipe Ferraz, Davi Luiz Durigon Pozzobon, Hugo Hamacher Silva, Guilherme Vargas Marques

Cucine Lube Civitanova: Simone Anzani, Jiri Kovar, Stijn D’hulst, Andrea Marchisio, Osmany Juantorena, Jacopo Massari, Paolo Di Silvestre, Azaria Gonzi, Yoandy Leal Hidalgo, Amir Ghafour, Kamil Rychlicki, Enrico Diamantini, Robertlandy Simon Aties, Bruno Mossa Rezende, Francesco D’amico, Mateusz Bieniek, Fabio Balaso, Gianluca Dal Corso

