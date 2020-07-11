Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Districts Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SD vs DDC at Marrara Cricket Ground: The action continues Darwin Cricket League T20 competition on super Sunday as Marrara Cricket Ground is all set to host another enthralling encounter between Southern Districts CC and Darwin Cricket Club. The Darwin Cricket League T20 will kick-start at 7AM IST. After three months of Coronavirus break, Cricket in Australia is set to resume with the Darwin T20 League. Fans will be able to catch the live action not on the ground but on the TV sets at their home. Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. After the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19.

TOSS – The toss between Southern Districts CC and Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: D Myllus

Batsmen: Matthew Hammond (vc), Willy Andrews, Kierran Voelkl (C), E Anderson

All-rounders : D Fry, C Kelly, Corey Kelly

Bowlers: Michael Ninneman (VC), L Zanchetta, C Mcevoy

SD vs DDC Probable Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC: Daniel Mylius (WK); Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey.

Darwin Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (WK); James Seymour, Tristan Glover, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Madura Weerasinghe, Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura

SD vs DDC Squads

Southern Districts CC: Daniel Mylius , Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Boyd.

Darwin Cricket Club: Isaac Conway, James Seymour, Tristan Glover, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Madura Weerasinghe, Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura.

