Southern Districts Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SD vs DDC at Marrara Cricket Ground: The action continues Darwin Cricket League T20 competition on super Sunday as Marrara Cricket Ground is all set to host another enthralling encounter between Southern Districts CC and Darwin Cricket Club. The Darwin Cricket League T20 will kick-start at 6AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Southern Districts CC and Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 5.30 AM (IST). Also Read - BOA vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Boavista FC vs Moreirense FC Today's Match at Estadio do Bessa 1.45 AM IST

Time: 6 AM IST Also Read - BAY vs RPU Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Bayern Munchen vs Ratiopharm Ulm Match at Audi Dome, Munich 12AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jacob Dickman

Batsmen: Kierran Voelkl, Willy Andrews, Ryan Harvey

All-rounders: Luke Shelton, Luke Zanchetta, Matthew Hammond (C), Corey Kelly

Bowlers: Michael Ninneman (VC), Troy Ryan, Connor Hawkins

SD vs DDC Probable Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC: D Mylius, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, T Pemble, D Fry, M Ninneman.

Darwin Cricket Club: H Wiltshire, D Meta, W Andrews, E Anderson, L Timms, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, A Barker, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey.

SD vs DDC Squads

Southern Districts CC: D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.

Darwin Cricket Club: H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

