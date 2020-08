Dream11 Team Prediction

SD vs NCC Darwin And District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Southern Districts vs Nightcliff Cricket Club Match Probable XIs at Marrara Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST: Also Read - PT vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin And District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pint Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Match Probable XIs at Marrara Cricket Ground at 7AM IST

Southern Districts vs Nightcliff Cricket Club Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SD vs NCC, Darwin and District ODD 2020, Nightcliff Cricket Club 11 Team Player List, Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Southern Districts vs Nightcliff Cricket Club match, Online Cricket Tips Prediction – SD vs NCC Match, Online Cricket Tips Southern Districts vs Southern Districts vs Nightcliff Cricket Club Darwin And District ODD Also Read - PCC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin And District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Palmerston CC vs Waratah CC Match Probable XIs at Cazalys Oval, Darwin at 7AM IST

TOSS – The toss between Southern Districts vs Nightcliff Cricket Club will take place at 6.30 AM (IST). Also Read - DDC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Darwin Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST August 1

Time: 7 AM IST.

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: D Mylius

Batsmen: J Isakka, M Hammond, C Tonkin

All-rounders: D Fry, A Dave, J Throne

Bowlers: P Hull, C Mcevoy, M Ninneman, T Pinson

Likely XI

Southern Districts CC: Daniel Mylius (WK), Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (WK), Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Tristan Glover, James Seymour, Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Himesh Sandaradura, Samindra Madushan, Madura Weerasinghe, Muhammad Tahir

SQUADS

Southern Districts CC (SD): Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Boyd

Nightcliff Cricket Club (NCC): Isaac Conway, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Tristan Glover, James Seymour, Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Himesh Sandaradura, Samindra Madushan, Madura Weerasinghe, Muhammad Tahir

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SD Dream11 Team/ NCC Dream11 Team/ Nightcliff Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.