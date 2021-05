Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Oval

My Dream11 Team

Michael Kudra, Joel Curtis, Josh Hurtill, Shobit Singh, Matt Hammond (VC), Jackson Isakka, Brodie Symons, Ryan McElduff, Nachiket Sant, Dean Fry, Christopher Mcevoy.

SD vs NCC Probable Playing XIs

Southern Districts Cricket Club

Matt Hammond, Kai Snape, Nathan Hangan, Lochie Hardy, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Brodie Symons, Shobit Singh, Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius, Christopher Mcevoy.

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Josh Hartill, Coen McKinnon, Jayllen Naganayagam, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, William Blair, Janu Varatharajan, Michael Kudra, Nachiket Sant, Philip Hull

