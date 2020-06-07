Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Districts CC vs Pint Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SD vs PT at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin: In the first semifinal of the Darwin T20 League, Southern Districts will take on Pint Cricket Club at the Marrara Cricket Ground on Monday (June 8). The Darwin T20 League SD vs PT match will start at 6AM IST. Both Southern Districts and Pint Cricket Club put up brilliant performances with the ball, as they got past Darwin Cricket Club and DDCC Invitational XI respectively in their last matches. With both teams coming into this game with momentum on their side, we can expect a close nail-biting encounter, with a spot in the final up for grabs.

Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. After the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on June 9.

TOSS – The toss between Southern Districts CC and Pint Cricket Club will take place at 5.30 AM (IST).

Time: 6 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Daniel Mylius

Batsmen: Kierran Voekl, Jack Flynn, Simon Lavers

All-rounders: Matt Hammond, C Kelly (C), Tim Garner

Bowlers: Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Joel Logan, Tom Grose

SD vs PT Probable Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC: Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey.

Pint Cricket Club: Jack Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Daniel Lang, Sulaman Khan, Ash Norman, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Nick Glinatsis and Karan Samra.

SD vs PT Squads

Southern Districts CC: Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Lachlan Markey, Mitch Townsend, Corey Kelly, N Hangen, Nick Akers, C McEvoy, Dylan Mullen, Keirran Voelkl.

Pint Cricket Club: Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Jack Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan.

