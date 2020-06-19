SD vs PT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Southern Districts CC vs Pint CC, Darwin and District ODD – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SD vs PT at Fred's Pass: Darwin & District ODD is the second competitive tournament that continues the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. Seven teams are participating in the competition including Nightcliff, Palmerston, Waratah, PINT, Darwin, Tracy Village and Southern Districts. The top-four teams in the points table progress to the semi-finals after 14 rounds. The semis will be played on September 12 followed by the grand finale a week later on September 19.

The matches will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.

Toss: The toss between Southern Districts CC and Pint CC will take place at 6:30 AM (IST).

Time: 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Fred’s Pass



SD vs PT My Dream11 Team

Matt Hammond (captain), Tim Garner (vice-captain), Martin Brown, John Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman

SD vs PT Squads

Southern Districts Cricket Club: Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius (wk), Kierran Voelkl (captain), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Nathan Boyd

Pint Cricket Club: John Flynn, Martin Brown (wk), Tim Garner (captain), Bilal Abbas, Shishir Ramakrishna, Jonathon Hewitson, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Harry J Manenti, Tim Knox, Raza Malik, Ben May, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang.

