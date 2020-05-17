Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Seoul FC vs Gwangju FC Korean League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SE vs GWN at Seoul World Cup Stadium: In one of the most exciting encounters of Korean Football League 2020, Seoul FC will welcome Gwangju FC at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the second match of Super Sunday. Both sides have had a worst-possible start to their new season. The home side – Seoul lost to Gangwon in their opening fixture. Despite going with 1 goal lead in the half-time, FC Seoul collapsed in the 2nd half to ship away 3 goals and lost 1-3.

Gwangju FC, on the other hand, lost to Seongnam 2-0 at home in their opening fixture. They shipped 2 goals within the first 11 minutes of the game and then could never really mount a comeback. While Gwangju would be happy even if they could take away a single point from this game. And, Seoul would like to register their first win of the new season in the very first home game.The live TV or online broadcast of the Korean League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Korean League 2020 match between Seoul FC and Gwangju FC will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: Y Sang-Hun

DEF: P Jun-Heui, R Ashurmatov, H Hyun-Soo

MID: D Hyeon-Seok, R Yeo, I Alibaev, Osmar

ST: F Silva (VC), P Chu-Young, P Dong-Jin (C)

SE vs GWN Probable Playing XIs

Seoul FC: Y Sang-Hun (GK); H Hyun-Soo, K Jin-Ya, K Ju-Sung, K Nam-Chun; I Alibaev, J Se-Jong, Osmar, K Kwang-Min; P Chu-Young, P Dong-Jin. (4-4-2)

Gwangju FC: Y Pyeong-Guk (GK); L Eu-Ddeum, L Han-Do, P Jun-Heui, R Ashurmatov; D Hyeon-Seok, I Min-Hyeok, R Yeo, Y Bong-Hun; F Silva, M Urena. (4-4-2)

SE vs GWN SQUADS

FC Seoul: Yu Sang-Hun, Hwang Hyun-Soo, Kim Joo-Sung, Osmar, Ju Se-Jong, Kim Jin-Ya, Ko Kwang-Min, Park Chu-Young, Park Dong-Jin, I. Alibaev, Kim Nam-Chun, Kim Won-Sik, Go Yo-Han, A. Pesic.

Gwangju FC: Yoon Pyeong-Gook, R. Ashurmatov, Park Jun-Hui, Lee Eu-Ddeum, Lee Han-Do, Yeo Reum, Yeo Bong-Hun, Felipe, Doo Hyun-Seok, M. Ureña, Lim Min-Hyuk, Kim Jin-hyeon, Park Jeong-Soo, Kim Hyo-Gi.

