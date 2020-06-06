Dream11 Team Prediction

When: June 6, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Seoul WC Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Y Sang hun

Defenders: C Bo-Kyeong, K Jin-Su, L Yong

Midfielders: Murilo Henrique, T Kunimoto, J Se-Jong, L Seung-Ki, H Seung-Kyu

Forwards: L Veldwijk, P Chu-Young

Starting XI

FC Seoul– Yoo Sang-Hoon (GK); Hwang Hyun-Soo, Kim Nam-Chun, Kim Joo-Sung; Kim Jin-Ya, Han Chan-hee, Joo Se-Jong, Han Seung-Gyu, Kwang Min-Ko; Go Yo-Han, Park Chu-Young.

Jeonbuk FC– Song Beum-Keun; Yong Lee, Kim Min-Hyeok, Choi Bo-Kyung, Kim Jin-Su; Takahiro Kunimoto, Son Joon-Ho, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo Henrique; Kim Bo-Kyung, Jo Kyu-Seong.

