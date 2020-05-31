Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Seoul FC vs Seongnam FC Korean League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match SE vs SEGN at Seoul World Cup Stadium: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Korean League 2020, FC Seoul are all set to welcome Seongnam FC at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to host the next game in the match-week 4 on Super Sunday. The Korean League 2020 encounter between SE and SEGN will kick-start at 1 PM (IST). Seoul FC have picked up some pace after a slow start in the competition. They are currently sitting at the fifth position in the points table with two wins and one loss in 3 games. Also Read - GYK vs GYT Dream11 Team Prediction Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Gurlushykchi vs Gyrat Match at Galkan, Gurlushykchi 12.30PM IST

Meanwhile, Seongnam FC have also started decently are at the sixth position in the league standings. They have registered a single win in the three matches and played two draws. In their last two matches, Seongnam have played consecutive draws. While Seongnam FC would try to keep their unbeaten run going in the tough away fixture, FC Seoul would be keen to make it three wins in a row to reach a level on the points with Jeonbuk Motors at the top in the league standings. The live TV or online broadcast of the Korean League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10, 2nd Semifinal: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 10 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Korean League 2020 match between Seoul FC and Seongnam FC will start at 1 PM IST. Also Read - SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 : Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers 1st Semifinal at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: K Young-Kwang

DEF: K Ju-Sung, H Hyun-Soo, Y Je-Un

MID: H Seung-Kyu, H Chan-Hee, Osmar (C), K Dong-Hyeon, J Iskandarov

ST: P Chu-Young, Y Dong-Hyeon (VC)

SE vs SEGN Probable Playing XIs

Seoul FC: Yoo Sang-Hoon (GK); Hwang Hyun-Soo, Kim Nam-Chun, Kim Joo-Sung, Kim Jin-Ya; Han Chan-hee, Osmar Barba, Han Seung-Kyu, Kim Han-Gil; Go Yo-Han, Park Chu-Young.

Seongnam FC: Kim Young-Kwang (GK); Lee Tae-Hee-II, Lee Chang-Young, Yeon Je-Un, Choi Ji-Moog; Kim Dong-Hyeon, Jamshid Iskandarov, Kwon Soon-Hyung, Lim Sun-Young; Yang Dong-Hyen, Hong Si-Hoo.

SE vs SEGN SQUADS

FC Seoul: Park Chu-young, Ju Se-jong, Aleksandar Pešić, Osmar, Go Yo-Han, Carlos Adriano de Sousa Cruz, Ikromjon Alibaev, Hwang Hyun-soo, Young-Wook Cho, Kim Jin-ya, Yu Sang-hun, Park Dong-Jin, Han Seung-gyu, Han Chan-hee, Ko Kwang-min, Jong-Gyu Yoon, Yang Han-been, Kim Won-sik, Kim Han-gil, Kim Nam-chun, Lee Woong-hee, Jeong Hyeon-cheol, Kim Won-Gun, Pak Min-gyu, Seong-Yoon Gwon, Han-min Jung, Joo-Sung Kim, Oh-Yeon Cha, Yu-min Yang,Min-Gyu Oh, Jong-Bum Baek, Seok-Yeong Jo, Min-Soo Kim, Sang-heui Kang.

Seongnam FC: Kim Young-kwang, Yang Dong-hyen, Tomislav Kiš, Yu In-soo, Park Tae-jun, Seo Bo-min, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Chang-yong, Yeon Je-woon,Kim Hyun-sung, Kim Keun-bae, Byeong-Chan Choe, Lee Tae-hee, Joo Hyeon-woo, Kwon Soon-hyung, Ahn Young-kyu, Park Tae-min, Lim Sun-young, Igor Jovanović, Jamshid Iskanderov, Ma Sang-hun, Lim Seung-gyeom, Lee Jeong-min, Soo-Il Park, Jong-Hyeok Jeon, Yong-Ho Yoon, Jae-Won Lee, Oh-Back Choi, Sung-Soo Jeon, Ji-Mook Choi, So-Woong Kim, Si-Hoo Hong, Ja-Woong Heo, Seung-Min Jeon, Gi-Yeol Kim.

