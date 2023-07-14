Home

SOR vs WAF Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How To Watch SOR vs WAF Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the SOR vs WAF Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

This clash between WAF and SOR promises to be a cracking encounter. (Credits: Twitter)

Seattle Orcas (SOR) will take on the Washington Freedom (WAF) in the third match of the inaugural Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023). This match will once again take place in Dallas, Texas on July 15 (India time). Leading the Orcas will be the left-arm seamer from South Africa, Wayne Parnell. Parnell has already led the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural season of SA20 earlier this year and will bring valuable experience and leadership to the team. Washington Freedom, on the other hand, will be led by seasoned Australian all-rounder, Moises Henriques. Henriques has achieved remarkable success as the captain of the Sydney Sixers, as he had led the side to consecutive titles in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL).

This clash will see a whole host of talented players and another match promises to be a cracking encounter.

When will the SOR vs WAF, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between SOF and WAF will be played on July 14, Friday (July 15, Saturday in India).

Where will the SOR vs WAF, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between SOF and WAF will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Texas.

What time will the SOR vs WAF, Major League Cricket match start?

The Major League Cricket match between SOF and WAF will start at 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST) on July 14, Thursday (July 15 in India).

How to live stream the SOF and WAF Major League Cricket match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the SOR vs WAF Major League Cricket match on the JioCinema app.

How to watch SOR vs WAF, Major League Cricket match on TV?

The SOR vs WAF Major League Cricket match will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the Probable 11s of SOR vs WAF for their Finals in Major League Cricket?

Seattle Orcas Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Jones, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Wayne Parnell (C), Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh

Washington Freedom Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Mukhtar Ahmed, Akhilesh Reddy, Moises Henriques (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar

