Sebastian Haller arrived at AFC Ajax as their most expensive signing in history but now a mistake has cost him a place in the Europa League. An administrative error means Haller’s name was omitted from the list of squad members that was submitted to UEFA for the competition. Also Read - Manchester United Face Real Sociedad, Arsenal to Tackle Benfica as UEFA Announces Europa League Round of 32 Draw

During the January transfer window, Haller was signed by Ajax for £20.2m almost 18 months after he joined West Ham United for a cool £45m. Ajax though have said they are discussing with UEFA and Dutch federation over the issue. Also Read - DNDK vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Europa League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Dundalk vs Arsenal on December 10, Thursday

“He is indeed not on the list, we are trying to find out what went wrong,” Ajax spokesman Miel Brinkhuis said. “We have contacted the KNVB and UEFA.” Also Read - Neymar Scores Hat-Trick as Paris Saint-Germain Crush Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 in Champions League

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said the mistake shouldn’t have happened and Haller is disappointed at the turn of events. “It’s a mistake that should not have happened,” Ten Hag said on Thursday. “Never a dull moment in Amsterdam,” Ten Hag said. “Of course, he is unbelievably disappointed.”

Ten Hag has previously coached Haller at FC Utrecht before the forward joined Premier League club West Ham in 2019 but was offloaded after managing just 14 goals. His name was on a list of players that was sent to the European football’s governing body but the box against his name was unchecked resulting in him becoming ineligible.

Meanwhile, Ajax have confirmed that promising striker Brian Brobbey will leave the club once his current contract comes to an end. “We think it is too bad and have done everything to keep him at Ajax longer,” director of football Marc Overmars said on Ajax’s official website. “He has chosen to play football elsewhere after the summer. It’s difficult for me to accept, but it’s his decision.”

“Brian is still under contract with us for a few months, if we need him the trainers will call on him,” he added.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.