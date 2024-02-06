Home

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024 Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to compete against Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Newland ground in Cape Town, on February 6. This is the beginning of the playoffs stage, the winner of this match will qualify for the finals, and on the other hand, the team losing it will have another opportunity in the Qualifier 2.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, M Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder

All-rounders: J Smuts, Aiden Markram, P Kruger, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: D Worrall, Reece Topley

SEC vs DSG Possible Playing 11

Durban Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Ottniel Baartman, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall

Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj(c), Noor Ahmad, Reece Topley, Naveen-ul-Haq, Quinton de Kock, Junior Dala, Marcus Stoinis, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Bryce Parsons, Richard Gleeson, Jason Smith

