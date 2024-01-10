Home

SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape is set to take on Faf Du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in the opening match of the latest edition of the SA 20 league at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, on January 10. SEC are the defending champion and would like a winning start to the tournament.

SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Adam Rossington

Batters: Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks

All-Rounders: David Wiese, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Gerald Coetzee, Zahir Khan

SEC vs JSK Possible Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Tom Abell, Simon Harmer, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan

SQUADS

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington(w), Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Tom Abell, Ottniel Baartman, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Jordan Hermann

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira(w), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

