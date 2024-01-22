Home

SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 15: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, 9:00 PM IST: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape is set to take on Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals in match 15 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, on January 22. SEC would like to get on to the top two with a win in the match and on the other hand, PC are currently bottom of the points table and would like a better position.

SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, James Neesham, Will Jacks, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, D Worrall

SEC vs PC Possible Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Tom Abell, Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rille Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (C), Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Adil Rashid

Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk, Theunis de Bruyn, Paul Stirling

