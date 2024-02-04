Home

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 30: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, 7:00 PM IST: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape is set to take on David Millers’ Paarl Royals in match 29 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, on February 4. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs and this is the final league stage match of the tournament.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, T Stubbs

Batters: Jason Roy, Tom Abell, J Hermann

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, W Lubbe, E Jones, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: D Worrall, Lungi Ngidi

SEC vs PR Possible Playing 11

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Nqaba Peter, Codi Yusuf

