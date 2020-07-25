Dream11 Team Prediction

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Seongnam FC vs Gangwon FC

When: July 25, 3:30 PM IST

SEGN vs GNGW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: L Beom-Su

Defenders: L Chang-Yong, K Young-Bin, S Kwang-Hun, Y Je-Un

Midfielders: K Mu-Yeol, L Jae-Won, H Guk-Yeong, Y In-Su

Forwards: K Seung-Dae, Y Dong-Hyeon

SQUADS

Seongnam FC (SEGN): Heo Ja-Ung, Kim Keun-Bae, Jeon Jong-Hyeok, Kim Young-Kwang, Lee Tai-Heui-II, Lee Chang-Yong, Park Tae-Min, Im Seung-Kyeom, Ma Sang-Hoon, Igor Jovanovic, Ahn Yeong-Kyu, Yeon Je-Un, Choi Ji-Moog, Lee Jae-Won, Lim Sun-Young, Jamshid Iskandarov, Seo Bo-Min, Choi Oh-Baek, Yu In-Su, Ju Hyeon-Uh, Jeon Seung-Min, Kim Ki-Yeol, Park Tae-Jun, Yong Ho-Yoon, Kwon Soon-Hyeong, Kim Dong-Hyeon, Park Su-Il, Kim Hyeon-Seong, Tomislav Kis, Yang Dong-Hyeon, Kim Se-Hyeon, Jeon Seong-Su, Choi Byeong-Chan, Hong Si-Hoo

Gangwon FC (GNGW): Moon Kwang-Seok, Kwon Jae-Beom, Lee Kwang-Yeon, Lee Beom-Su, Lee Gang-Han, Chae Kwang-Hun, Shin Se-Gye, Shin Kwang-Hun, Shin Jae-Uk, Lee Yeon-Gyu, Song Seung-Jun, Lee Byeong-Wook, Lee Ho-In, Kim Young-Bin, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Oh-Kyu, Jo Yun-Seong, Kim Su-Hyeok, Kim Hyeon-Uk, Lee Hyeon-Sik, Hong Won-Jin, Lee Jae-Kwon, Jo Ji-Hun, Lee Yeong-Jae, Oh Beom-Seok, Takahiro Nakazato, Han Guk-Yeong, Seo Min-Woo, Ji Eui-Su, Kim Kyeong-Jung, Ko Mu-Yeol, Jeong Ji-Yong, Park Kyeong-Bae, Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Kang Ji-Hun, Jo Jae-Wan, Jeong Seok-Hwa, Jeong Min-Uh

