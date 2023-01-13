Home

Sports

Selection Headache For Desert Vipers Head Coach James Foster Ahead Of ILT20 Opener Vs Sharjah Warriors

Selection Headache For Desert Vipers Head Coach James Foster Ahead Of ILT20 Opener Vs Sharjah Warriors

Desert Vipers will start their ILT20 campaign against Sharjah Warriors on January 15.

James Foster (C) in discussion during Desert Vipers' training session. (Image: DV)

New Delhi: Desert Vipers head coach James Foster will be spoilt for choices ahead of their first game against Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural International League T20, especially on who will open the innings.

Team selection will be key for Foster and it will not be easy taking a call given the wealth of talent and experience available in that department with Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Adam Lyth available for selection.

“Myself, Colin Munro and Tom Moody will get together and start shaping up what we think is the right line-up for the first game. It is a great headache to have, and we have quality performers there,” Foster

“There is an opportunity that we could fit those guys all in (Adam Lyth, Colin Munro and Alex Hales). But again, you need to look at the balance, and the make-up of the side, and take a call from there.” Foster said.

However, Foster is sad that he will be missing the services of Englishman Ben Duckett but happy to get veteran Sri Lankan Dinesh Chandimal in the squad. “It is a shame that Ben Duckett could not be here, but his progression has been great to see.

“You select players as a franchise, and obviously you would love them to be here, but also, in the same breath, you have to be delighted that their game is continuing to grow. Getting that England recognition and playing all formats, hats off to Ben.

“(Dinesh) Chandimal has come in (and) what a performer he has been over the years, (he is a) great man, (and has) great experience and great leadership that comes with his package. We have got a squad of 20 and a lot of options to choose from,” he added.

With 10 group matches in 21 days, the ILT20 fixture will be challenging bit Foster wants to have a balance on an off the field. “It is a challenge, but guys are fully aware, and the fixture lists have been out for some time. It is down to us – the support staff – to get the balance of training and recovery right.

“I am a huge believer in players being mentally and physically fresh. We have experienced campaigners, and they will know if they need to train and have some days off. With the amount of cricket that we have, a lot of our fixtures are on-off, on-off, on.

“These guys have been around a long time, and they know what they are doing. In addition to that we have a huge squad so if we need to plug and play and if we need to rotate, we have got those options too,” he added. Desert Vipers will start their ILT20 campaign against Sharjah Warriors on January 15.