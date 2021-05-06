After the IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Indian players will shift their focus to the World Test Championship final. It is already reported that the Indian team might travel early to the UK amid the Covid-19 crisis in India. Cricbuzz has reported that the Indian team selection panel is likely to announce a jumbo squad on Friday (May 7). Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Picks 'Under The Radar' Player of The Tournament

It is expected that the selectors will pick four openers, about four to five middle-order batsmen, eight to nine pacers, four to five spinners and two to three wicketkeepers. In fact, the size of the squad will depend on whether the selectors announce the squad for only the WTC final or also the five-match Test series against England. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Opens on IPL 2021 Resumption - We'll See if a Window Can be Available Before T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, selectors will take a call on players like Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw and Prasidh Krishna. Hardik Pandya’s workload has been managed in the recent past and he hasn’t consistently bowled after undergoing the back injury. Also Read - IPL 2021: England Counties Offer to Host Remainder of Tournament in September

In fact, Pandya didn’t bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in the recently postponed IPL 2021. Moreover, Pandya last played a Test match back in 2018 when he played at Rosel Bowl, Southampton against England. Thus, there are fewer chances of him getting picked whereas in-form Ravindra Jadeja will get back into the squad.

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw will also be in contention after proving his mettle in the Vijay Hazare trophy. The talented batsman scored 827 runs in the domestic tournament and amassed 308 runs in eight matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and thus bounced back in style after a poor show in Australia. However, India is likely to select openers like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul and hence Shaw’s place will be doubtful.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna who earned his maiden ODI call-up after impressing in the Vijay Hazare trophy, can also earn a maiden Test call-up. Krishna has impressed with his raw pace and made a good debut against England in the ODI series.

The World Test Championship Final will take place between India and New Zealand at Southampton from June 18.