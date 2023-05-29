Home

Indian athlete Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged the gold medal on May 28 at the Venizelia-Chania 2023 athletics meet in Greece.

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran poses with Indian Flag at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian athlete Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged the gold medal on Sunday at the Venizelia-Chania 2023 athletics meet in Greece. The Indian athlete took part in the men’s triple jump event, where the Indian star recorded his personal best and also broke the junior national record.

The 18-year-old Selva Prabhu made all of India proud by topping the podium in the event with a leap of 16.78m. The Tamil Nadu athlete registered three legal jumps of 16.34m, 16.78 m, and 16.25m. However, his second jump was enough to win the gold medal and break the junior national record.

NEW NATIONAL RECORD 🚨#TeamIIS athlete Selva Prabhu creates a new Junior 🇮🇳 record with a jump of 16.79m at the Venizelia Chania, held in Greece. ⚡️ The previous record (16.63m) was also held by a #TeamIIS athlete Arpinder Singh. 💪#TripleJump #CraftingVictories pic.twitter.com/8AMQLcaEMA — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) May 28, 2023

Julian Konle of Australia finished with the silver medal with a jump of 16.60 m, while Greece’s Dimtrios, Tsiamis bagged third place and won the bronze medal with a 16.33m effort.

The World Athletics Games were held in Greece under the name of the Continental Series of World Athletes and the name of the Venizelia-Chania organisation. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu star athlete had won the silver medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships with a jump of 16.15m in Colombia last year.

In the men’s long jump event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet, India’s Jeswin Aldrin finished fifth with a best jump of 7.66m. The gold medal went to Jalen Rucker of Australia, who jumped 7.86 metres. Whereas France’s Jules Pommery (7.84m) and Nikolaos Stamatonikolos (7.81m) of Greece grabbed the silver and bronze medals.

The 21-year-old Jeswin Aldrin still holds the men’s long jump national record with an 8.42-metre leap at the National Open Jumps competition in Bellary earlier this year.

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)

