Home

Sports

Senior BCCI Official Takes A Dig At KL Rahul For ‘Misleading’ Batting Videos On Instagram Stories

Senior BCCI Official Takes A Dig At KL Rahul For ‘Misleading’ Batting Videos On Instagram Stories

KL Rahul was ruled out of the match against England as he is yet to recover fully from the quadriceps pain suffered before the second Test.

KL Rahul had missed the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam. (Image: X)

Rajkot: A senior BCCI official took a dig at KL Rahul for ‘misleading’ fitness updates after the India batter was ruled out of the third Test against England on Monday due to sore knee. The 31-year-old, who scored 86 and 22 in the first Test in Hyderabad, complained about pain in his right quadriceps before the second Test in Visakhapatnam and missed the game too. While the first Test ended on January 29, Rahul got ample time, two weeks to be exact, to recover but wasn’t 100 per cent fit according to the BCCI medical team.

Trending Now

While everyone was contemplating Rahul’s return in the already weakened Indian middle order, the right-hander put a video on his Instagram stories, thus giving fans a glimmer of hope. Even the BCCI also stated Rahul’s availability is subject to fitness while announcing the squad for the final three Tests.

You may like to read

Rahul’s extended break raises a serious question about whether the senior India players and the BCCI’s medical team are giving proper picture about the injury status of certain players. “If the BCCI’s medical team knew in first place that Rahul’s quad injury is as serious as it looks, why in the first place was he kept in provisional squad,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

“And why is the player sending wrong signals by posting videos of his batting on Instagram stories,” he asked further.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.