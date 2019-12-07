Several senior Railways cricketers have lodged a complaint with the vigilance department alleging corruption by Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) officials in selection matters and in allocation of funds meant for the players.

According to a report in The Times of India, Mahesh Rawat, Anureet Singh and Ashish Yadav are among the 15 Railways cricketers who have written letters alleging that games coordinator Sanjay Kumar under the supervision of RSPB secretary have manipulated BCCI rules.

Quoting the letter sent to the vigilance department, the daily reported, “The BCCI gives allowances of Rs 6000 per night for sharing rooms. But the players were made to stay in sub-standard hotel rooms with tariff between Rs 599-Rs 1500 per night. Other state Ranji team players all get to stay in high-end hotels.”

As per the letters, cricketers Vikas Tokas and Keshav Kumar were allowed to play for different teams without the requirement of no objection certificates. Additionally, Railways captain’s request to Lochab asking for senior players was also rejected.

However, Lochab has denied the allegations regarding selection. “Whenever players get dropped, they are hurt and they look for ways to hurt the administration. RSPB is a big board and it looks after 29 sports disciplines. RSPB has produced great talents over the years. We have appointed selectors and coaches who look after these things. We don’t interfere in selection,” Lochab told the daily.