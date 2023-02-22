Senior Women Hockey National: Maharashtra, Le Puducherry, MP Win

Home

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu by a score of 8-0 ensuring their top-place finish in Pool H.

Kakinada: Hockey Maharashtra, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Manipur Hockey picked up three points each on Wednesday in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023, here.

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu by a score of 8-0 ensuring their top-place finish in Pool H. The goal scorers were H Lalruatfeli (10′, 36′), Akansha Singh (12′, 13′), Lalhlunmawii (16′), Ashwini Kolekar (47′), Bhavana Khade (49′) and Lalrindiki (53′).

Following their win, Player of the Match Shalini Sakure said, “Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu is a good team but we played a complete game out there today and it is a pleasure to qualify for the Quarter Finals, we aim to keep playing in the same fashion, and take the trophy home.”

The second match in Pool H ended with Le Puducherry Hockey winning against Hockey Andaman & Nicobar by a margin of 12-0. Team Captain S. Subarsi (5′, 38′, 43′, 45′, 45′, 46′, 51′, 52′) led her team from the front, scoring a whopping 8 goals while Agnes Malsawmkimi (12′, 16′, 28′, 59′) netted 4 goals for Le Puducherry Hockey as they collected three points. Agnes Malsawmkimi won the Player of the Match award for her impressive performance.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh continued its winning streak against Delhi Hockey by beating them 7-1 in their final Pool G encounter. The goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were scored by Anjali Gautam (9′), Yogita Bora (15′), Pratibha Arya (23′), Preeti Dubey (27′, 45′), Diksha Tiwari (36′) and Prashu Parihar (47′). Juhi (51′) scored the lone goal for Delhi Hockey in the dying minutes.

After winning the Player of the Match Award Yogita was bullish about her team’s chances going forward. “The team has been playing extremely well so far and there is a real buzz around the team and we are confident that if we maintain our rich form, we will reach the final,” she said.

The final encounter of the day between Telangana Hockey and Manipur Hockey was a goal glut with Manipur Hockey winning by a 13-0 margin. The goal scorers were Player of the Match Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi (10′, 49′), Lily Chanu Mayengbam (12′, 20′, 32′, 57′), Pinky Devi Thokchom (14′, 14′), Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal (28′, 41′), Takhellambam Ayingbi Chanu (31′) and Marina Lalramnghaki (43′, 51′).

