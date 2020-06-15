Arun Pandey, a close friend and business manager of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni – who also co-produced MS Dhoni’s biopic revealed that the second installment has crossed his mind on a number occasions – but now after the actor’s demise – he has confirmed it will not happen. Also Read - 'Ik Vaari Phir Se Aa Bhi Jaa Yaara': Amul's Emotional Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Reduce You to Tears

"A sequel has been long crossing his mind and there were thinking of coming up with something at some point of time but given what happened today, everything is now meaningless," said Pandey as quoted by ABP news.

"I am absolutely shocked. I am at a total loss of words. He was a very cheerful person and we spent almost 100 days at a stretch together and during the time we became very close," he added.

He also said that Dhoni has been feeling very ‘morose’ after hearing the news.

"We can't even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident," Arun Pandey told ABP Ananda.

Predicting that the actor had a prosperous career ahead, Pandey revealed how Dhoni was impressed by Sushant. Pandey also recalled how Sushant trained with a side strain and how Kiran More helped the actor.