Services vs Vidarbha Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SER vs VID at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Services and Vidarbha will take on each other. Both teams have had dismal starts to their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 campaigns. Services are placed at the penultimate position in the Elite Group D points table with three losses from as many games and lost their last match against Rajasthan by six wickets. Their batsmen have done a good job, but the bowlers were unable to defend decent totals in all three games. Vidarbha, on the other hand, have lost all three games of their games as well, and find themselves at the bottom of the Elite Group D points table. They lost their last match against Madhya Pradesh by 21 runs.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Vidarbha and Services will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 17.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

SER vs VID My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen – Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath (C), Ravi Chauhan (VC), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Lakhan Singh

All-Rounders – Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Raut

Bowlers – Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Varun Choudhary

SER vs VID Probable Playing XIs

Services: Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (C), Vikas Hathwala, Nakul Sharma (wk), Diwesh Pathania, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Yadav, Varun Choudhary, Pulkit Narang.

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Sathish (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Mohit Raut, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur.

SER vs VID Squads

Services: Arun Bamal, Anshul Gupta, Lakhan Singh, Nakul Sharma (wk), Navneet Singh, Rajat Paliwal (C), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Sumit Singh, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Varun Choudhary, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Raushan Raj, Hardik Rajeev Sethi, Nitin Tanwar and Vikas Yadav.

Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish (C), Nachiket Bhute, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod (WK), Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade and Siddhesh Wath.

