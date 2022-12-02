Serbia vs Switzerland Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Qatar: It’s a head-to-head elimination match between Serbia and Switzerland in Group G. A draw for Switzerland is enough if Brazil wins or draws in its match against Cameroon. But if Cameroon beat Brazil and the Swiss take a point, then second place will be decided by goal difference. Switzerland isn’t even thinking about a draw.

Serbia hasn’t played a World Cup knockout match since becoming an independent nation. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said Serbia’s must-win position was expected.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played on Saturday, December 03 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.